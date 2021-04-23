Renasant Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

