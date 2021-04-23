Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

