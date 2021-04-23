Rentberry 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $606.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Rentberry has a market cap of $422,587.02 and $606.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00674357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

