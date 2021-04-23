Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

