Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.03. 10,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Repay alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.