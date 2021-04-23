Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.03. 10,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.
The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.
In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
