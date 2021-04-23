Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.