Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

FRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

