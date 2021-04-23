Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $105.61. 946,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,334. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 96.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 379.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

