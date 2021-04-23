Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $105.61. 946,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,334. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 96.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 379.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.