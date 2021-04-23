Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

