Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.57.

TSE:IAG opened at C$67.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.25. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$37.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

