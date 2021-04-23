Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRA. Truist upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:PRA opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 22,650.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

