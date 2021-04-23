Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VIZIO, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE VZIO opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

