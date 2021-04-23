Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Argus upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,834. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

