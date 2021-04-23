Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

