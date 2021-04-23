Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.36.

ENB opened at C$46.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.49. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.