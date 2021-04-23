Research Analysts Set Expectations for THK Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of THK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

THKLY opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. THK has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

