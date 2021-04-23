Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 58.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 55,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD opened at $343.40 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average is $302.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

