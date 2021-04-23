Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,332 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Corning by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,224,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 227.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

