Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.