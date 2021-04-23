Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.97 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Penumbra worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 83,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

PEN opened at $287.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,065.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.40.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

