Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.28 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.