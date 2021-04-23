Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 7,098 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.89 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

