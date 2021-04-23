Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,946 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,946 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Corteva by 18.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 169,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 5.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.08 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.