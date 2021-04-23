Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,280 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $265.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.74 and its 200 day moving average is $251.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.17 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

