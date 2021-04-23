Reviewing Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of -1.67, meaning that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and GeneLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 77.33 -$410,000.00 $0.02 4,339.00 GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeneLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fulgent Genetics and GeneLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $74.40, suggesting a potential downside of 14.27%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than GeneLink.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats GeneLink on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves insurance, hospitals, and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home COVID-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

