RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,604 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.