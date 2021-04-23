RFG Advisory LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $379.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

