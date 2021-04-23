RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Square by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $245.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 389.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.