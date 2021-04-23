Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,182 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

RIGL stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $622.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

