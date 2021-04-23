Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.50. 40,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,207,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIOT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 407,227 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

