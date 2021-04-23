Ritocoin Reaches One Day Volume of $96.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $551,229.71 and approximately $96.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.63 or 0.00977191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00680040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,531.78 or 0.99987075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,583,374,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,571,320,675 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

