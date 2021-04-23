RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Raised to $20.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

RLJ stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

