RMPL (RMPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $635,432.88

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, RMPL has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market cap of $635,432.88 and approximately $824.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00092373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00665110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.47 or 0.08091666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050250 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars.

