Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3981 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE RCI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
