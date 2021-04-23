Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3981 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

