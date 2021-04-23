Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

RCI stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $8,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.