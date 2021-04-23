Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

RCI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 371,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

