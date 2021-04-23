Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

Shares of RCI.B traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.68 and a 52-week high of C$65.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.75. The firm has a market cap of C$31.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

