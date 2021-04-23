Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €32.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €34.08 ($40.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.77. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

