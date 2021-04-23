Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NAPA. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

