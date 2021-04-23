Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $115.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

