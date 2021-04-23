Royal Bank of Canada Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.