Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

