Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Metro (TSE:MRU)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Metro to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

MRU stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,551. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$14.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

