Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 246.47 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

