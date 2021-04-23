Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.