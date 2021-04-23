Rublix (RBLX) Price Hits $0.0347 on Top Exchanges

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $720,854.93 and $6,776.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00278131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.01 or 1.00361399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00624544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.01020283 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io

Buying and Selling Rublix

