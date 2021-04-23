Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$14,916.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$14,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,611,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,641,720.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total value of C$30,228.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

RUP opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$791.45 million and a PE ratio of -96.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RUP. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

