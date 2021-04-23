Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 10th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RUSHB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

