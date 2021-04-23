Rush Street Interactive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,836 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,596% compared to the typical volume of 212 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE RSI opened at $12.77 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 184.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 542,833 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $5,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.