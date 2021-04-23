Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

